Hoteliers in Odisha voice concern about cyber fraud

The association urged the chief secretary to issue a communication to police and administration not to harass hoteliers who have no clue about the cyber crimes.

Published: 25th July 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amidst the cyber frauds in hotel bookings, it is the hoteliers who are facing the heat of not just the tourists but also the administration and police when it comes to investigation. Members of the Hotel and Restaurants Association of Odisha (HRAO) on Monday wrote to the Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena seeking his intervention to stop the menace and harassment meted out to them.

Stating that many cyber criminals are creating false websites in the name of various hotels and collecting money from tourists, HRAO chairman JK Mohanty said the problem is increasing menacingly. “When tourists bring these incidents to the notice of the state/district administration, an inquiry is conducted and hotel managements are asked to produce various records.

This is harassment for not just the tourists but also the hotel management,” Mohanty said adding, the tourism and hotel industry is in a dilemma and is not able to resolve these types of cyber crimes.

The association urged the chief secretary to issue a communication to police and administration not to harass hoteliers who have no clue about the cyber crimes. It also sought the state government’s intervention to launch an awareness campaign on such fraudulent activities in hotel bookings. 

