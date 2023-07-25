Job offers rain for students of National Institute of Technology - Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT- R) registered a record feat with 1,474 registered candidates from all streams offered 1,534 jobs from 330 companies during its campus placement drive. Participating students from BTech branches like Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation and ceramic along with Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering recorded 100 per cent placement.

As many as 24 students secured pay package of above Rs 50 LPA (lakh per annum) with eight getting the highest package of Rs 52.89 LPA.

The average CTC (cost to company) jumped from Rs 11.15 LPA in 2021-2022 to Rs 12.95 LPA in 2022-2023 with an increase of more than 16 per cent, while average CTC of B.Tech graduates was Rs 14.22 LPA. NIT-R also witnessed unprecedented surge in placement offers from diverse sectors.

Director K Umamaheshwar Rao, said, “A good placement/internship rate reflects the quality of education and the skills developed by the students in NIT-R. The institution’s commitment to nurture talent, encourage innovation and entrepreneurship has been instrumental in shaping these success stories.”

Head of Career Development Centre of the institute Bibhuti B Nayak said, “This year’s placement season has been overwhelming. We managed not only to retain almost all past recruiters but also to get on board a good number of new recruiters.” He also informed that this year one of the students who did an internship first, got off campus placement in the same company with a package of above Rs 83 LPA.

