Kharif operations pick up even as 13 districts across Odisha face deficit rainfall

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Within monsoon active across Odisha and overall rainfall activity getting normal, kharif operations are slowly picking up in the state barring a few districts where the actual cumulative rainfall is still over 20 per cent less. The Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production has informed the state government the total crop coverage area under different crops is 10.93 lakh hectare till July 14, 2023 which is around 18 per cent of the total cultivated area of 61.8 lakh hectare.

During the same period last year, over 18 lakh hectare was covered under kharif cultivation. The department further informed broadcasting (sowing of seeds) has been done on 4.15 lakh hectare while paddy nursery has been developed over an area of 1.20 lakh hectare. Since sowing of non-paddy crops like pulses, oilseeds, maize, cotton and ragi is under progress, it is not possible to capture the data of area covered so far.

As per Meteorological Centre here, the cumulative rainfall in the state from June 1 to July 24 is 407.9 mm against the normal of 467.81 mm with a deviation of 13 per cent.

A deviation of 19 per cent is considered normal. At least 13 districts of the state continue to face deficit rainfall of over 20 per cent with Nabarangpur topping the list with 42 per cent. The other districts facing deficient rainfall are Kalahandi (-40 per cent), Ganjam (-35 per cent), Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj (-34 per cent each), Balasore (-28 per cent), Rayagada (-26 per cent) and Jagatsingpur (-22 per cent). The committee of crop weather watch group which met here last week was informed by the Odisha State Seeds Corporation that over 3.54 lakh quintal seeds have been pre-positioned in the districts against the government target of 4.37 lakh quintal. Of the seeds so far supplied, over 3.21 lakh are those of paddy. This apart registered private dealers have sold over 1.42 lakh quintal seeds by July 17.

The government was informed that some farmers of Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bargarh and Kalahandi districts are yet to receive KALIA assistance disbursed in April. The officer-in-charge of KALIA cell in the Agriculture Directorate was directed to verify the list and ascertain the reason of non-receipt of seeds by farmers.

BHUBANESWAR: Within monsoon active across Odisha and overall rainfall activity getting normal, kharif operations are slowly picking up in the state barring a few districts where the actual cumulative rainfall is still over 20 per cent less. The Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production has informed the state government the total crop coverage area under different crops is 10.93 lakh hectare till July 14, 2023 which is around 18 per cent of the total cultivated area of 61.8 lakh hectare. During the same period last year, over 18 lakh hectare was covered under kharif cultivation. The department further informed broadcasting (sowing of seeds) has been done on 4.15 lakh hectare while paddy nursery has been developed over an area of 1.20 lakh hectare. Since sowing of non-paddy crops like pulses, oilseeds, maize, cotton and ragi is under progress, it is not possible to capture the data of area covered so far. As per Meteorological Centre here, the cumulative rainfall in the state from June 1 to July 24 is 407.9 mm against the normal of 467.81 mm with a deviation of 13 per cent.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A deviation of 19 per cent is considered normal. At least 13 districts of the state continue to face deficit rainfall of over 20 per cent with Nabarangpur topping the list with 42 per cent. The other districts facing deficient rainfall are Kalahandi (-40 per cent), Ganjam (-35 per cent), Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj (-34 per cent each), Balasore (-28 per cent), Rayagada (-26 per cent) and Jagatsingpur (-22 per cent). The committee of crop weather watch group which met here last week was informed by the Odisha State Seeds Corporation that over 3.54 lakh quintal seeds have been pre-positioned in the districts against the government target of 4.37 lakh quintal. Of the seeds so far supplied, over 3.21 lakh are those of paddy. This apart registered private dealers have sold over 1.42 lakh quintal seeds by July 17. The government was informed that some farmers of Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bargarh and Kalahandi districts are yet to receive KALIA assistance disbursed in April. The officer-in-charge of KALIA cell in the Agriculture Directorate was directed to verify the list and ascertain the reason of non-receipt of seeds by farmers.