Orissa High Court creates history with 75 verdicts in a day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a record of sorts and a fitting tribute to the 75 years of glorious journey of Orissa High Court, a division bench of the court delivered judgments in equal number of criminal appeals in a single day on Monday.

The division bench comprising Justice Debabrata Dash and Justice Sanjeev Kumar Panigrahi went on a marathon delivery of judgments in 75 criminal appeals pending for the last seven years. The feat was achieved ahead of platinum jubilee celebration of the High Court starting Tuesday. President of India Droupadi Murmu will grace the valedictory function of 75th year celebration on Wednesday.

In all the cases, verdicts of the Sessions courts across the state in murder cases under section-302 of the IPC were challenged by the convicts. All these appeals were being heard from June 21, 2023 onward.

Of the 75 appeals, many were allowed and convicts therein set at liberty. In most cases, the court confirmed the sentences awarded by the lower courts and in several other matters, death sentences were commuted.

The bench, in several cases, raised concern over the standard of investigation by the police and the faulty presentation of the case by the prosecution. In one case holding a death to be homicidal, the convicts were set free because of incompetency on the part of investigating police officers.

This delivery of 75 judgments is a tribute to the grave concern raised by the President Murmu in her address on the Constitution Day at New Delhi on the issue of long pendency of criminal appeals. Murmu had expressed concern over the great suffering of large number of people lodged in jails, whose trials and appeals are not being disposed of within a reasonable time as promised under the Constitution.

“In my 32 years of practice in the Orissa High Court, I had never seen judgments being delivered in such a large number of criminal cases on a single day. A record was created today and this rare feat will make the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the High Court memorable,’ said advocate B K Ragad, who appeared in two cases during the day.

