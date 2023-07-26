200 more MBBS seats for Odisha this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The MBBS intake for the medical colleges in the state has been increased by 200 seats this year, OJEE officials said here on Tuesday.

OJEE chairman Pravin Kumar Kar said as per the seat matrix shared by the DMET, Odisha has been allotted 1,821 MBBS and BDS seats. This is 200 more than the previous year as admission for 2023-24 will also take place for 100 MBBS seats each in Kalahandi medical college and DRIEMS, Cuttack.

Out of 1,821 seats, 154 are for the BDS in SCB Dental College in Cuttack and Hi-Tech Dental College in Bhubaneswar and the remaining 1,667 are for MBBS in the government and private medical colleges. Private medical colleges including Hi-Tech, Bhubaneswar and DRIEMS, Cuttack will admit 350 students. The remaining 1,317 are government seats.

Kar said the state quota seats have been allotted after a deduction of 15 per cent under all India quota in government colleges and 15 pc NRI quota in private colleges. The first round of seat allotment for admission to all MBBS and BDS seats under state quota will be notified on July 29, he informed. While OJEE has already announced the final merit list of 4,272 candidates on the basis of NEET ranking for admission, the choice locking which started on Tuesday, will continue till Thursday (July 27).

Query regarding the provisional allotment of seats in the first round will be invited on July 30 after which admission will take place for the medical seats between August 2 and 8. Candidates wishing to withdraw from registration and counselling can do so in the same period. The display of vacant seats, in any, for the second round admission will be done on August 10.

While OJEE has planned to conduct the second round of admission by August 31, the date for the third round and spot admission will be announced soon. The OJEE committee has clarified that candidates who have taken admitted in the first, second and third rounds of counselling at all Indian and state levels will not be eligible to participate in spot counselling as per the directives of the Supreme Court and guidelines of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

