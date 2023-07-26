Home States Odisha

Fugitive charged with rape arrested after 4 years in Odisha

The accused barged in through the main door then raped her in front of her children.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A fugitive who had allegedly raped a 34-year-old married woman four years in a village under Nikirai police station in Kendrapara district was arrested on Tuesday. The accused Maheswar Sahoo (55) was on the run for four years.

He was apprehended from Kalasapur village when he visited home to observe the last rites of his mother.“He fled the village after committing the heinous crime. Acting on a tip-off, we arrested him,” said IIC of Nikirai police station, Jyotimayee Sethi.

The rape survivor had filed an FIR in Nikirai police station on June 29, 2019, alleging that the accused raped her on June 28, 2019 night when she was in her house with her two children.  The accused barged in through the main door and then raped her in front of her children. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone, IIC Sethi said.

The accused was booked under sections 376 ( rape), 452 ( house trespass), 504  ( intentional insult) and 506   (criminal intimidation) of IPC. He was produced in the court at Kendrapara on Tuesday and remanded in jail custody after his bail plea was rejected, added the police officer.

