Malkangiri on alert ahead of Martyr’s Week

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Security agencies have issued a high alert in Malkangiri and areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Telangana in view of the Martyr’s Week set to be observed by the banned CPI (Maoist).

After the outlawed outfit formally announced to hold a week-long celebration from July 28 to August 3, the Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Border Security Force have intensified search and combing operations in sensitive areas of the district.

Earlier, secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee Ganesh had issued a press release and urged people to take part in the Martyr’s Week celebration during which meetings will be held in villages to highlight the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

Anticipating violence by the Red rebels during the week, police sources informed that security agencies have been put on alert in the bordering areas. “We have stepped up combing operations to foil any such activities,” the sources added.

