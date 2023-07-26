Murmu arrives in Odisha, breaks protocol to greet crowd

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived on a three-day visit to the state. Her visit to the homeland significantly marked the completion of one year in the highest office in the country.

Received by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the airport, she was given a rousing reception on her arrival. While a large crowd gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the President, Murmu, in her trademark gesture, broke the protocol and stepped out of her vehicle to greet them. The President also reached out to the folk artists performing outside the airport.

Later in the evening at Raj Bhavan, President Murmu met the medical students whose education has been funded by Atut Bandhan, a non-profit organisation that financially supports poor medical students of the state.

Appreciating the efforts of Atut Bandhan, Murmu further advised the beneficiary students to help other students move forward in their professions and life. She also laid the foundation stone of Kalinga Atithi Nivas on the Raj Bhavan premises in the presence of the Governor and the chief minister.

On the day, the Raj Bhavan was illuminated to mark one year of Murmu’s Presidency.

On Wednesday, the President will be on a day-long visit to Cuttack. She is scheduled to have the darshan of Goddess Cuttack Chandi in the morning. She will then pay floral tributes to the statue of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das at his residence on the premises of Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College.

Murmu will then visit Netaji Birthplace Museum where she will pay floral tribute to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose following which she will attend the valedictory function of 75th year celebrations of Orissa High Court as the chief guest at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The President will visit the Museum of Justice. Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S Muralidhar will host a lunch for the President. Later, Murmu will grace the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital and also the convocation of National Law University, Odisha.

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived on a three-day visit to the state. Her visit to the homeland significantly marked the completion of one year in the highest office in the country. Received by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the airport, she was given a rousing reception on her arrival. While a large crowd gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the President, Murmu, in her trademark gesture, broke the protocol and stepped out of her vehicle to greet them. The President also reached out to the folk artists performing outside the airport. Later in the evening at Raj Bhavan, President Murmu met the medical students whose education has been funded by Atut Bandhan, a non-profit organisation that financially supports poor medical students of the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Appreciating the efforts of Atut Bandhan, Murmu further advised the beneficiary students to help other students move forward in their professions and life. She also laid the foundation stone of Kalinga Atithi Nivas on the Raj Bhavan premises in the presence of the Governor and the chief minister. On the day, the Raj Bhavan was illuminated to mark one year of Murmu’s Presidency. On Wednesday, the President will be on a day-long visit to Cuttack. She is scheduled to have the darshan of Goddess Cuttack Chandi in the morning. She will then pay floral tributes to the statue of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das at his residence on the premises of Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College. Murmu will then visit Netaji Birthplace Museum where she will pay floral tribute to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose following which she will attend the valedictory function of 75th year celebrations of Orissa High Court as the chief guest at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The President will visit the Museum of Justice. Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S Muralidhar will host a lunch for the President. Later, Murmu will grace the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital and also the convocation of National Law University, Odisha.