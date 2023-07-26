Odisha partners with UC to boost research ecosystem

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday collaborated with the University of California (UC), Berkeley to boost the research ecosystem in the state and train technical graduates in high-tech areas.

As part of the collaboration, Odisha and UC will jointly research some mutually agreed projects with special emphasis on training in advanced technology in areas of computer science, biology and the social sciences. Around 1,000 researchers are likely to be trained.

Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera said the MoU with UC will enable the government to connect with its illustrious alumni network for collaboration on various initiatives. UC will also extend cooperation in areas of research, impact assessment of schemes, entrepreneurship and exchange of academic publications, he added.

Proud to lead the Odisha Govt. delegation to #SiliconValley!

Signing the MoU with @UCBerkeley is a significant step towards advancing research, entrepreneurship & academic exchange between Odisha & UC Berkeley. Looking forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring. pic.twitter.com/1sXayyF79u — Tusharkanti Behera (@btushar02) July 26, 2023

In the first phase of collaboration, pilot projects will be launched in areas such as disaster management and climate control, healthcare, fintech and agriculture. Development commissioner Anu Garg said, “Collaboration on joint initiatives such as student exchange programmes, start-up exchange programmes and start-up acceleration programmes is also expected in the coming days.”

The high-level delegation from Odisha held a series of discussions with senior representatives of various organisations. 5T secretary VK Pandian highlighted the transformation Odisha has undergone under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and outlined the various ways in which the MoU will further help the state’s transformational journey.

The delegation met David Frigstad, chairman of global consulting and advisory firm Frost and Sullivan. The firm submitted a letter of intent (LoI) to establish a centre of excellence (CoE) in Bhubaneswar. Frost and Sullivan will also facilitate training programmes for over 50,000 youths in remote locations of the state.

The Odisha team met the senior vice-president of Skyworks Solutions Inc Yusuf Jamal and briefed him about the recently-approved Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy 2023. The company, which is looking for its first investment in India, was invited to visit Odisha for an R&D facility in the state.

