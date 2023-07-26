Home States Odisha

Opposition chief whip targets Odisha govt over private coaching centres

Majhi said the coaching centre with residential facility was running illegally since the last 15 years without registration and permission from the School and Mass Education department.

Published: 26th July 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP party chief whip Mohan Majhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government over the transformation of schools under the 5T initiative following the death of three students due to snakebite at a private coaching centre in Nischintapur under Champua block in Keonjhar district.

The coaching centre was reportedly run by a retired teacher. A fact-finding team led by Majhi which visited the institution on Monday informed media persons that around 116 students of different government schools of the block took full-time coaching at the centre.

Majhi said the coaching centre with a residential facility was running illegally for the last 15 years without registration and permission from the School and Mass Education department. “Each student is charged Rs 20,000 per annum by the coaching centre but they appear in the annual examination in their respective schools where they have been enrolled,” he informed.

He said the schools where these students have taken admitted have been lifting ration for them under the mid-day meal scheme from the block office regularly and the same have been misappropriated by the school staff.

“While this has been going on for a long time with active cooperation from block education officer, coordinators of the block resource centre and cluster resource centre, the district administration kept turning a blind eye since these private coaching centres are mostly run by people belonging to the ruling BJD,” he alleged

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Majhi private coaching centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp