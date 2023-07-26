Scolded for stealing Rs 60, Class X student in Odisha ends life

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: After being scolded for stealing Rs 60 from his father’s pocket, a 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in his house at Galupada under Jagatsinghpur police limit on Tuesday. A letter addressed to his father was seized by police from his pocket.

Sources said the deceased Pradyumna was the only son of school teachers Prakash Chandra Rout and Rashmirekha Mohapatra. He was a student of the Government High School in Katra under the Tirtol police limit, where Rout, a native of Mulugaon under the Balikuda police limit, works as a teacher. His mother teaches at Government Primary School, Sasanpada. The family was staying in rented accommodation at Galupada.

On Monday, Praduymna was rebuked by his father for allegedly stealing Rs 60 from his pocket. He had earlier also been reportedly found stealing petty cash from his father’s wallet, sources added. On Tuesday, Praduymna refused to go to school on the pretext of completing homework. When his mother returned from school, she found her son hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a towel. As soon as she raised an alarm, locals rushed him to the District Headquarters Hospital, Jagatsinghpur but the doctor declared him brought dead.

Police have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Pradyumna was a student of the Central school but his father had brought him to the school where he was teaching so that he can guide him well for the matriculation examination.

IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Gokularanjan Das said police have registered an unnatural death case. “We have seized a letter where the child has written that no one is responsible for his death and the stolen money has been kept in the cupboard. Further investigation is going on,” the IIC said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

JAGATSINGHPUR: After being scolded for stealing Rs 60 from his father’s pocket, a 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in his house at Galupada under Jagatsinghpur police limit on Tuesday. A letter addressed to his father was seized by police from his pocket. Sources said the deceased Pradyumna was the only son of school teachers Prakash Chandra Rout and Rashmirekha Mohapatra. He was a student of the Government High School in Katra under the Tirtol police limit, where Rout, a native of Mulugaon under the Balikuda police limit, works as a teacher. His mother teaches at Government Primary School, Sasanpada. The family was staying in rented accommodation at Galupada. On Monday, Praduymna was rebuked by his father for allegedly stealing Rs 60 from his pocket. He had earlier also been reportedly found stealing petty cash from his father’s wallet, sources added. On Tuesday, Praduymna refused to go to school on the pretext of completing homework. When his mother returned from school, she found her son hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a towel. As soon as she raised an alarm, locals rushed him to the District Headquarters Hospital, Jagatsinghpur but the doctor declared him brought dead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Pradyumna was a student of the Central school but his father had brought him to the school where he was teaching so that he can guide him well for the matriculation examination. IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Gokularanjan Das said police have registered an unnatural death case. “We have seized a letter where the child has written that no one is responsible for his death and the stolen money has been kept in the cupboard. Further investigation is going on,” the IIC said. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).