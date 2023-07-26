Home States Odisha

SJTA diktat in Odisha to servitors on Trinity’s Banakalagi

The SJTA reasoned that other rituals will be delayed if the Banakalagi is conducted on Thursday.

Published: 26th July 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Shree Jagannath temple

Shree Jagannath temple

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has directed the Dattamahapatra sevayats of Srimandir to perform the ‘banakalagi’ (facial) ritual of the Trinity on Wednesday.A meeting in this regard was held between Dattamahapatra sevayats and SJTA here on Tuesday.

Official sources said the sevayats have been asked to conduct the ritual on Wednesday failing which, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them. The SJTA will be forced to adopt alternative arrangements to conduct the ritual.

Banakalagi ritual has not been conducted in the temple since Niladri Bije this year. While the disruption was initially attributed to the scarcity of ‘kasturi’ required for Banakalagi, it was later found that the ritual was stopped due to a dispute between servitors and SJTA over the selection of the day on which it should be performed. The sevayats had stuck to their demand of conducting the ritual every Thursday as per the temple records. But the ‘niti’ is being conducted on Wednesdays as per the decision by the temple managing committee in 2018. The SJTA reasoned that other rituals will be delayed if the Banakalagi is conducted on Thursday.

Amid the stalemate, the SJTA had last week served show cause to Dattamahapatra Nijog over disruption in the Banakalagi ritual, seeking a reply within four days. However, as the reply was not satisfactory, the nijog members were directed to conduct the ritual on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Trinity’s Banakalagi Dattamahapatra sevayats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp