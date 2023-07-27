325 PG trained teachers join Higher Secondary schools in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 325 post-graduate trained teachers joined different higher secondary schools under the School and Mass Education department at a ‘Nijukti Parba’, organised by the government on Wednesday.

The new teachers, specifically appointed for higher secondary schools, will teach 21 subjects. Congratulating them, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the new joiners are the first batch of post-graduate teachers at the higher secondary level, a crucial stepping stone in a student’s career. “From here, the students can have a whole world of opportunities for them. As teachers, they should try to understand their students, their potential and passion,” the chief minister said.

Stating education is the top priority of the government, he said under the 5T programme, more than 6,800 high schools have undergone a significant transformation, and it has created great enthusiasm among students, teachers and guardians. In order to provide easier access to higher secondary education, he said the government has recently upgraded 110 high schools to higher secondary schools. More than 900 teaching and non-teaching posts have been sanctioned for these schools.

The chief minister asked the teachers to keep themselves updated on the latest pedagogical skills. “Your in-depth knowledge, use of technology tools, and expertise will certainly transform the learning ecosystem. The 5T principles will be helpful in enhancing the teaching experience,” he said.

Naveen also congratulated the toppers of the annual Higher Secondary Examination-2023. Stating they are jewels of the state, he felicitated 17 toppers in different streams. Speaking on the occasion, School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi outlined the efforts of the department in opening new higher secondary schools. He said more posts will be filled up soon. Chief Secretary PK Jena spoke on the transformation taking place in the education sector and said the teachers can accelerate this process with quality education. Department commissioner-cum-secretary Aswathi S also spoke.

