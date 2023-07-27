Home States Odisha

BayEcotarium to support Odisha set up living oceanarium

President and CEO of BayEcotarium George Jacob handing over the LoI to IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera in the presence of 5T secretary VK Pandian| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: San Francisco-based BayEcotarium has come forward to support the Odisha government in setting up a living oceanarium and a sustainable design museum in the state.

BayEcotarium on Wednesday submitted a letter of intent (LoI) to provide help in establishing the living oceanarium. The sustainable design museum will enable Odisha to become a hub for design festivals. It is expected to be unlike any other conceived so far both in terms of scale and scope of its physical and virtual footprint.

Earlier on the day, the high-level delegation from Odisha which is in Silicon Valley met president and CEO of BayEcotarium George Jacob and sought his cooperation to augment nature conservation efforts in Odisha and adopt best global practices. Development Commissioner Anu Garg, 5T secretary VK Pandian and principal secretary of IT Manoj Mishra are part of the delegation.

The delegation led by Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera visited the manufacturing site of Sanmina Corporation, one of the largest global independent manufacturers of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and a leading electronics services provider that serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). They met co-founder and chairman-cum-CEO Jure Sola and other senior executives and gave a detailed presentation on Odisha’s industrial ecosystem.

“The company is looking for expansion and diversification of its global supply base in India. It has expressed its intent to submit a detailed proposal to the Odisha government at the earliest. We have assured all possible support in facilitating the investment and the customised and curated package of incentives which are available based on investment size,” said Behera.

The delegation also visited Palo Alto Networks and met its senior vice president and general manager Anand Oswal and his team. Palo Alto Networks is a leading cyber security firm with a global presence, including India.

The Odisha team discussed collaboration opportunities in solutions for a cyber-security-focused centre of excellence, assistance in developing cyber security policy and supporting cyber security operations centre through automation. Later, they interacted with the founder of Rambus Mark Horowitz at Stanford University. Rambus designs develops and licenses chip interface technologies and architectures.

The delegation briefed him on Odisha’s O-Chip programme under which infrastructure, design, and training support will be provided to companies and start-ups. “Horowitz’s advisory support will aid the development of a semiconductor ecosystem and Intellectual Property (IP) ventures in the state,” said development commissioner Anu Garg.

