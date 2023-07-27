Home States Odisha

BJD demands passage of women’s reservation bill in Parliament

Patra said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sent 22 delegations of the BJD to various national and regional parties seeking their support for the passage of the bill.

BHUBANESWAR: BJD MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday reiterated his party’s demand for passage of a women’s reservation bill in Parliament. Raising the issue through a special mention in the Rajya Sabha, Patra demanded the Bill should be passed in the House to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies.

“My special mention is on the demand for passage of the women’s reservation bill. The bill has been pending for long in the Indian Parliament,” Patra said. He said by providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, India will take a historic step towards women’s empowerment.

“Successive governments have come to power at the Centre but failed to fulfil their promises. I urge the government through the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to bring the women’s reservation bill in Parliament for its legislation into a law,” he said. Patra said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sent 22 delegations of the BJD to various national and regional parties seeking their support for the passage of the bill.

