‘Career in medicine a vow to serve mankind’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Medicine is not just a career but a vow to serve mankind, said President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday. Doctors should be competent and have compassion for people.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. She said that one cannot become a good doctor until one has sincerity towards service and commitment to the society.

Details: https://t.co/KLOl2r25rm pic.twitter.com/NOBknVqKEc — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2023

“One cannot become a good doctor until one is sincere towards service and committed to society. Healthcare is important for any society. With advancements in medical science, we have been able to save precious lives, said Murmu urging students to focus on research,” she said.

The President said developing new medicines is as important as prescribing existing ones. She said the research would give a new identity to Indian medical scientists in the world. Starting from a small pilgrim hospital, SCB Medical College and Hospital has become one of the leading institutions where people from not only Odisha but also from other eastern states come for treatment.

The alumni of SCB are excelling in their respective fields and providing healthcare services not only in India but also in different parts of the world, bringing laurels to the country, Murmu said. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari and SCB MCH dean and principal Dr Prasanjeet Mohanty also spoke.

