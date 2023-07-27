Coastal highway project not sanctioned: Union Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited coastal highway from Rameshwar to Digha connecting seven coastal districts is likely to be delayed further as the Centre on Wednesday made it clear the project is yet to be sanctioned.

In a written reply to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the coastal highway projects - Rameshwar (near Tangi) to Ratanpur and Ratanpur to Digha is not yet sanctioned and it is premature to ascertain the estimated cost at this stage. Elaborating further, the minister stated, the coastal highway project stretch in Odisha comprises two parts - Rameshwar to Ratanpur with a total length of about 176 km and Ratanpur to Digha with a length of about 170 km.

“The stretch from Rameshwar to Ratanpur has been divided into four packages. Three packages are under the bidding stage and one detailed project report (DPR) is yet to be prepared. Work on the preparation of DPR for the Ratanpur to Digha stretch has been awarded,” Gadkari replied. Initially, the `8,000 crore highway was proposed to be constructed from Gopalpur to Digha through ecologically sensitive Chilika, Balukhand wildlife sanctuary, Bhitarkanika Sanctuary and some of the important Olive Ridley turtle nesting sites.

Its length was reduced from 451 km to 346 km as per the revised alignment, skipping the eco-sensitive areas. Both the NHAI and state government had agreed the coastal highway would start from Tangi (NH-16) and end at Ratanpur passing through Brahmagiri, Puri, Konark, Astarang, Nuagaon, Paradip Port, Satabhaya and Dhamra. Even as eight years have passed since the project was first mooted, the ambitious coastal highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana has not made much headway.

In April 2015, Gadkari announced that the coastal highway project will boost tourism and communication to the ports of Odisha. The project was delayed due to a political slugfest between the BJD and the BJP besides the objections of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to the earlier alignment due to green norms.

