Dalmia Group launches EV in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dalmia Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd, the electric vehicle arm of India’s leading business conglomerate Dalmia Group of Companies on Wednesday entered the electric vehicle market in Odisha with the launch of a new innovative range of e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-rickshaws.

CEO Vikas Anand said with a capacity of 100 km on a single charge and a maximum speed of 45 kmph Dalmia Neuon’s vehicle takes care of excellent safety and comfort. This zero-noise and zero-pollution vehicle is an ideal last-mile transport option for cities and villages of Odisha, he said.

The company also unveiled its latest and technologically advanced pollution-free two-wheelers under the Dalmia Cyborg brand in the state. Jagdish Samal, managing director of Jagdish Techno Pvt Ltd, the business partner of Dalmia EV for Odisha said, “The state is one of the fastest growing EV markets of the country and our aim is to cater for the growing need for EVs with our world-class products.”

