Excise ASI, two constables dismissed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Excise department on Wednesday dismissed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two constables for facilitating the smuggling of ganja by escorting a truck loaded with the contraband to Andhra Pradesh.

The dismissed personnel are ASI Auropalak Das and constables Trilochan Raicheti and R Venkatesh Kumar. A case was registered in this connection in Pottangi police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on September 18, 2022, and seven persons including the three Excise personnel were arrested.

Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol dismissed the trio from service. The three were members of the uniformed service but instead of performing their duties to contribute towards curbing the narcotics trade, were involved in illegally escorting a truck loaded with ganja, read a statement issued by the Excise department.

They facilitated the transportation of ganja and were arrested. The three are in judicial custody since September 19, 2022. A preliminary chargesheet has been filed against them at the Additional Sessions Judge Court in Koraput, it said. The Excise Commissioner dismissed the three tainted personnel in accordance with Rule 14 (2) of Odisha Civil Services (CCA) Rules.

BHUBANESWAR: The Excise department on Wednesday dismissed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two constables for facilitating the smuggling of ganja by escorting a truck loaded with the contraband to Andhra Pradesh. The dismissed personnel are ASI Auropalak Das and constables Trilochan Raicheti and R Venkatesh Kumar. A case was registered in this connection in Pottangi police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on September 18, 2022, and seven persons including the three Excise personnel were arrested. Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol dismissed the trio from service. The three were members of the uniformed service but instead of performing their duties to contribute towards curbing the narcotics trade, were involved in illegally escorting a truck loaded with ganja, read a statement issued by the Excise department. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They facilitated the transportation of ganja and were arrested. The three are in judicial custody since September 19, 2022. A preliminary chargesheet has been filed against them at the Additional Sessions Judge Court in Koraput, it said. The Excise Commissioner dismissed the three tainted personnel in accordance with Rule 14 (2) of Odisha Civil Services (CCA) Rules.