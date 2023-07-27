Home States Odisha

Industries’ body urges Odisha chief secretary to stop extortions 

The miscreants are troubling the industries and forcing them to pay exorbitant freight rates for road transportation and demanding abnormal loading rates at the mines.

Published: 27th July 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The Kalinga Nagar Industries Association (KNIA) has urged the Odisha chief secretary (CS) to take steps to tackle the menace of organised extortion and harassment by some outfits in the Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex area of the district. 

In a letter to CS Pradeep Kumar Jena,  KNIA president PL Kandoi wrote about the harassment and exploitation by the miscreants active in the area with the motive to earn easy money unscrupulously.
Kandoi alleged, “Hooligans in the garb of organisations have been harassing the industries by way of extortion. These people continuously go on making false and fictitious allegations before the State Pollution Control Board and pressurising them to close down the units.”

The miscreants are troubling the industries and forcing them to pay exorbitant freight rates for road transportation and demanding abnormal loading rates at the mines. Many FIRs have been lodged at local Police Station against these associations and sanitise, he stated.

The industries body sought the intervention of the CS and request him to advise the district administration to provide necessary support, conduct an inquiry into the nefarious activities of the miscreants and take appropriate action against them.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalinga Nagar Industries Association extortion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp