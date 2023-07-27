‘Justice to underprivileged needs deep churning’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said there is a need for a deep churning on the issue of delivery of justice to socially and economically underprivileged sections of the society.

Addressing the valedictory function of the 75th-year celebrations of the High Court of Orissa here, the President said Constitution-makers have given priority to the delivery of justice to the socially and economically underprivileged sections of the society.

“People from the deprived sections of the society neither have much knowledge nor have resources to access justice. Therefore, it is a question before us ‘how would they get justice’,” said Murmu. Urging legal professionals to work towards expeditious trial and quick justice, President Murmu said the legal profession in India has earned the trust and respect of the citizens and stands strong as one of the important pillars of the world’s largest democracy.

Expeditious trial and quick justice can set free those innocents who are languishing in jail on trivial charges, she said referring to the under-trial prisoners. “There are instances of people imprisoned for periods longer than the punishment stipulated for the crimes of which they were accused. Due to this, innocent persons lose their important period of life. On the other side, victims also lose hope for not seeing the guilty facing the legal consequences. Such delays are a major concern,” said Murmu while urging all associated with the Orissa HC to work towards speedy dispensation of justice and set an example for the entire country.

Stating that adaptation to nature is the need of the hour, the President suggested along with the executive and legislature, the judiciary should also give top priority to environment and wildlife protection. She appreciated the efforts of Chief Justice of Orissa S Muralidhar and the HC judges in reducing the pendency of cases by one-fourth in a period of two years. Any institution which does not change with time lags behind and the endeavours of the High Court of Orissa to incorporate the technological advancements in the justice delivery system are praiseworthy, Murmu said.

A souvenir and commemorative postage stamp were released on the occasion. Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal and Law Minister Jagannath Saraka also spoke.

In his address, Chief Justice Muralidhar expressed hope that the coming generation of judges and lawyers would remain committed to carrying forward the constitutional vision of delivering fair and equal justice to the people of Odisha. He assured the President that the HC would make every effort to reduce the waiting time of litigants, especially the poor and the vulnerable ones in court for justice.

Presenting the vote of thanks Justice Subhasis Talapatra said the Orissa HC has crossed the milestone of 75 years and it is also the beginning of a further journey of the future.

