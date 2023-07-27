Odisha govt woos tourism stakeholders of Thailand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tourism stakeholders from Odisha networked with more than 130 travel and tour operators from Thailand at an international road show organised by the Tourism department at Bangkok on Wednesday.

Organised to leverage direct flight connectivity with Thailand, this is the department’s second leg of its international tourism promotional campaign. On the occasion, Tourism Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav delivered a presentation on Odisha Tourism’s initiatives combining the state’s rich history, culture and natural heritage with sustainable tourism products that have been attracting tourists from across the globe.

Highlighting Odisha’s ancient maritime connection with Thailand (formerly Siam), he touched upon various tourism products that the state has on offer to attract Thai tourists. Ambassador of India to Thailand Nagesh Singh lauded the strategic steps taken by the government of Odisha in promoting tourism. “This networking event will open more avenues for bilateral trade relations between the two regions. The many offerings of Odisha Tourism will surely attract people here in Thailand to visit India’s best-kept secret with the newly launched direct flights ensuring minimal travel time”, he said.

First secretary (economic and commerce), of the Indian Embassy in Thailand, Dharmendra Singh, vice-president of the Tourism Council of Thailand Somsong Sachaphimukh and customer service supervisor of Indigo Airlines Prapaporn Junmuenwai took part in a panel discussion on tourism potential in Odisha. Similar roadshows have been planned to be held in various source markets in Asia that will make use of the direct flight services to Bhubaneswar from Bangkok.

