Over 68,000 calls made from Odisha to Childline

BHUBANESWAR: Over 68,000 calls were made from Odisha to the Childline India helpline (1098), both directly and indirectly, seeking help for children in the last year.Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Smriti Irani in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday informed that at least 50,69,126 calls were made to the Childline India Helpline in 2022-23. Of them, 68,983 SOS calls were from Odisha reporting neglect and abuse of children.

Executive director of Childline India Dr Anjaiah Pandiri told The New Indian Express that the 68,000-odd calls were not just related to child abuse but also included a wide range of cases like child trafficking, marriage, sexual abuse, child labour and others.

“Once we receive a call, we immediately reach out to the child who has fallen out of the safety net and provide him/her emergency care with the help of our local partners and local administration. This can range from providing medical, shelter, legal aid, emotional support or guidance,” Dr Pandiri informed.

The Childline India data also points to a substantial decline in the extent of child rights violations reported during the two Covid-19 pandemic years in Odisha. In 2020-21, 87,257 calls were made from the state to the Childline helpline to report cases of children in distress and this number jumped to 1,12,253 in 2021-22.“Many cases of child neglect and abuse, need for food and shelter for children were reported during the Covid period,” informed Childline Bhubaneswar director Benudhar Senapati.

Other large states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have reported more such calls in the same period. Gujarat for instance, reported 91,926 calls of children in distress while the number was a whopping 4,05,880 in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 3,76,775 calls were made from Karnataka and 2,04,859 from Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, official sources informed that the Childline helpline in Odisha will be integrated with the Emergency Response Support System-112 (ERSS-112) helpline of the Ministry of Home Affairs by August 31. Activists said despite efforts by the state to arrest violations of child rights and provide them with a safe and secure environment, cases of child rights violations continue to be reported from across the districts.

