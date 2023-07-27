Row over BJD leaders’ welcome to AP minister 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The welcome accorded to Fisheries Minister of Andhra Pradesh Seediri Appalaraju by BJD leaders during his visit to Gosani block in Gajapati district on Wednesday has sparked a political controversy.

Condemning the incident, local Congress leaders staged a dharna at Paralakhemundi. They alleged that Gosani block chairman and senior BJD leader MV Raju and his supporters gave a rousing reception to the AP minister who had threatened Odisha officials in front of the public a couple of years back.

“The humiliation meted out to the people of Gajapati by Appalaraju is still fresh in our minds. The welcome accorded to him by the ruling BJD is nothing but adding insult to injury,” said the Congress leaders. BJP’s Paralakhemundi MLA K Narayana Rao also criticised the BJD over the incident.

In September 2021, Appalaraju forcibly reopened an Anganwadi centre built by the AP government at Manikpatana village in Rayagada block. The centre was sealed by the Gajapati administration as it was built on Odisha land.

The AP minister had threatened the additional district magistrate of Gajapati who tried to pacify him by showing documents to prove Manikpatana was in Odisha. Appalaraju even directed his team to lodge an FIR against Odisha officials at Mandasa police station in AP. Surprisingly, the Gajapati administration had no information about the purpose of Appalaraju’s visit to Gosani.

Contacted, Gajapati Mahila BJD president and Rayagada block chairperson Purnabasi Nayak said party leaders welcoming the AP minister is unfortunate. The incident will demoralise local BJD workers.

Nayak’s husband and senior BJD leader Antarjami Gomang described the act of the Gosani block chairman as unethical and said it has not only hurt the self-respect of the people of Odisha but also the party.



