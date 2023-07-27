Home States Odisha

Serve the poor and weak: President Droupadi Murmu to NLUO students

Advises students to devote time for serving the underprivileged

Published: 27th July 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday advised students of National Law University, Odisha (NLUO) to take time off their professional activities to help the poor and the weak.

Addressing the 10th annual convocation of the university here, the President said, it is the student’s duty to dedicate some part of their professional time to serving the unserved or underprivileged. “It is rightly said that law is not just a career, it is a calling,” she said.

The President said India’s freedom struggle was led by qualified lawyers and it shows a large number of advocates from that generation were filled with the spirit of sacrifice for the nation. Remembering Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, she said his birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘Lawyers Day’ in Odisha.

“For the people of Odisha, ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ and ‘Madhu-Barrister’ are the two most respected icons of India’s freedom struggle. Great freedom fighters and lawyers like them also upheld the ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity in order to build a progressive and cohesive society,” said Murmu.
The President urged the students to remain steadfast in observing the constitutional ideals and advised them to be sensitive towards the priorities of the nation.

“Giving equal opportunity and respect to the vulnerable segments of our population, including women, should be the highest priority for every Indian who is in a position to help. A large number of our underprivileged and vulnerable fellow citizens do not even know about their rights and entitlements, nor do they have the means to move courts to seek relief or justice,” she added.

At the convocation, as many as 223 graduates were awarded degrees, including four doctorates, 42 LLMs and 177 from undergraduate courses - 117 and 61 candidates, respectively, from BA LLB and BBA LLB streams. At least 20 gold medals were awarded too.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Law Minister Jagannath Saraka, Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar and NLUO vice chancellor Prof Ved Kumari spoke at the convocation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu National Law University NLUO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp