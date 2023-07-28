Andhra officials fail to back ownership claims on Raipahad land in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The second meeting between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh officials to resolve the Raipahad boundary dispute remained inconclusive on Thursday as the team from the neighbouring state once again failed to produce the necessary documents to claim ownership of the disputed land.

At the meeting held at Chatwa village in Koraput’s Nandapur block, Odisha officials presented revenue and forest maps besides the record of rights (RoR) of the land bordering Raipahad. However, the AP officials said they don’t have the necessary documents and sought more time to produce the papers.

Subsequently, it was decided that the revenue staff of Nandapur and Dumuriguda block in AP will demarcate the stones along Raipahad border till the documents are available with the Andhra officials. Koraput sub-collector Benudhar Sabar and Nandapur sub-divisional police officer Sanjaya Mohaptra attend the meet.

Sources said the boundary dispute escalated near Raipahad village in Odisha after alleged incursion by officials of Dumuriguda block for a plantation programme last month. The Koraput administration took a serious note of the incident and asked the AP officials to produce maps and documents to prove their claim on the bordering land.

Accordingly, a demarcation meeting was held at Raipahad on July 12 to resolve the dispute. However, the AP team led by Dumuriguda tehsildar did not produce the relevant documents. Meanwhile, there was a face-off between Odisha and AP officials at Phatusenari village in Kotia panchayat during distribution of certificates to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes on the day.

Officials of Pottangi block were distributing certificates of different government schemes in the village when a team from Parvathipuram in AP’s Manyam arrived at the spot. The team also distributed documents and certificates to beneficiaries under Jagananna Suraksha programme.

When AP officials were returning thorough Madakar village to Salur, a group of public representatives led by Koraput zilla parishad president Sasmita Melka questioned them about their illegal entry into Odisha.

