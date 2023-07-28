ASE keen to invest in Odisha, to send proposal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has evinced interest in investing in Odisha. Impressed by the potential of the state following an interaction with the visiting delegation, the company said it will submit a detailed proposal and send a team to Odisha for evaluation.

The Odisha delegation had met ASE senior vice president Yin Chang and discussed with him about the facilities available in the state. ASE is one of the largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers globally and a primary architect of heterogeneous integration (HI). The HI technology integrates separately manufactured components into a high-level assembly. The company has presence across East and Southeast Asia including Taiwan, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, and Singapore.

The delegation also attended a deep-tech round table where over 40 leading CEOs and CXOs representing a wide array of fields such as IT, venture capital, electronics and semiconductors, robotics and AI/ML were present. General manager and senior director of AI software products and engineering, Intel Huma Abidi has agreed to support the initiatives of the state for education of rural and tribal girls through personalised AI and ML tutoring. Later, the delegation engaged with the youth of the Silicon Valley in an interactive session titled ‘The Metamorphic Odyssey of Odisha’.

