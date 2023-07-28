DFO orders probe after video showing fireballs thrown at jumbos goes viral

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Divisional forest officer of Karanjia, Srikant Naik on Thursday ordered a probe into the horrifying incident where a group of villagers were seen throwing fireballs to drive away an elephant herd in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district. The video of the incident that went viral on social media on July 17 showed one fireball hitting an elephant and spreading to its body burning the hair and skin. Soon, the tusker herd was seen running away.

Neither was there any forest personnel to stop the villagers from the unlawful act nor did any villager protest the cruel treatment of animals. Most were seen enjoying the scene. Karanjia DFO said after identifying that the villager who posted the video belonged to Keonjhar, a team of officials reached there and met the person. However, he said the video was sent to him by someone in the Karanjia area. He posted it to create awareness about the inhuman act against animals.

“It was confirmed later that the incident took place in Dumurdiha village under the Dudhiani range of the division. The team rushed to the village and confirmed the site. A team was formed to investigate the matter,” said Naik. After a probe, stern action will be taken against the person responsible for indulging in such unlawful activities, he added.

The DFO further said that a herd of more than 23 elephants from Jharkhand trespassed into the Dudhiani range on July 2 through the Keonjhar district. The herd was seen roaming in Satkosia and Dudhiani ranges. Since their stay in the two ranges, they have damaged more than 25 houses. The herd is presently located in a forest near the Sukruli area and a team is keeping a watch on its movement. “Efforts are on to identify the injured elephant following which adequate treatment will be given to it with the help of veterinary doctors,” said the DFO.

