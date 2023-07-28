PM Modi dedicates 5,000 Kisan Samridhi Kendras in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 5,000 PM Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) of the state were among 1.25 lakh such centres in the country dedicated to farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The PMKSKs will provide one-stop solution for all needs of the farmers.

Information on agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds and farm implements), testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilisers and information regarding various government schemes will be available at PMKSK which has been envisaged to become a reliable support system for farmers.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal who joined the inauguration of a Kisan Samridhi Kendra at Laxminarayanpur under Pipili Assembly constituency in Puri district along with the party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said an equal number of such centres will be opened in the state in the next phase when the Prime Minister will dedicate 1.75 lakh more centres to the nation before the end of this year.

He further said the centres will ensure regular capacity building of fertiliser retailers at block, sub-division and district-level outlets. He said the launch of sulphur-coated urea will immensely benefit them.

Addressing a gathering of farmers, Patra said the Prime Minister has released the 14th installment of around Rs 17,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through DBT to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

