Pradeep Kumar Jena reviews master plan for Mahanadi development project 

Published: 28th July 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pradeep Kumar Jena

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The first Empowered Committee meeting of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena at the Odisha State Maritime Museum Complex here on Thursday.

CDA chairman Anil Samal briefed the committee on the Mahanadi riverfront development project and shared a new master plan which has been prepared as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). 

Other development projects and activities of CDA and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) like city decongestion plan, Ratagarh town planning scheme, core area regulations, CDA’s additional villages, Biswanath Pandit Library, CMC heritage building, Netaji Museum and Petanala development were discussed. 

The chief secretary stressed creation of more urban infrastructure in the periphery areas of the city, focus on decongestion plan and completion of box drain, etc. Principal secretary Housing and Urban Development department G Mathi Vathanan expressed his views on various developmental activities of Cuttack.  The team also made a field visit to lower Balijatra ground, Silver City Boating Club and Mahanadi Riverview point.

