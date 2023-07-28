Home States Odisha

Rape cuffs on bizman in Odisha

Published: 28th July 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Badachana police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old businessman for allegedly raping a woman from Teligarh area in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Swagat Sundar Sahoo, a resident of Chandipur under Kuakhia police limits in the district, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the rape survivor with Badachana police on Tuesday, Swagat has a marble shop at Chandikhole bazaar. She visited Swagat’s store many times to purchase marble and tiles for her newly constructed house last year. During her visits, the accused befriended her and took her contact number. Later, their friendship grew and they chatted for hours on the phone, the complaint further mentioned. 

This month, Swagat called me to his marble shop on a particular day and when I reached, he asked me to accompany him to Chhatia in his car. There, he took me to a hotel and raped me,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused from his Chandipur residence. After a medical examination, police forwarded the accused to the local court on Thursday. He was remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

Bizman rape

