US firm to set up silicon carbide unit in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: US-based Silicon Power Group has expressed interest in setting up a 150 mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of `1,000 crore. The investment will be made by the group’s Indian subsidiary RiR Power Electronics.

Group promoter Harshad Mehta on Thursday submitted a letter of intent (LoI) to the visiting Odisha delegation led by Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera. Headquartered in the US, Silicon Power is a major technology developer and solutions provider in the design, development, manufacturing and testing of high-power semiconductor devices and utility-applicable systems. A team led by Mehta will visit Odisha within one month to firm up the deal. The company has committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months.

Earlier on the day, the Odisha delegation gave a presentation highlighting the state’s industrial ecosystem and the incentives offered under different policies, including the new Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy, 2023.

Silicon Power is a pioneer and leader in medium voltage and sub-cycle switching technology and solutions. Its Indian subsidiary RiR Power Electronics serves customers in a range of fields including industrial, electric utility, railways, renewable energy and defence.

“The upcoming investment signifies the commitment of the Odisha government to develop a cutting-edge manufacturing and semiconductor ecosystem in the state and aligns with its vision of technology-driven progress. It will bolster the industrial landscape and create significant employment opportunities in the state,” said Behera.

This was the third day of the US visit. On Wednesday, San Francisco-based BayEcotarium had submitted an LoI to help the Odisha government set up a living oceanarium and a sustainable design museum in the state.

