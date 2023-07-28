Home States Odisha

US firm to set up silicon carbide unit in Odisha

A team led by Group promoter Harshad Mehta will visit state in a month to seal the deal 

Published: 28th July 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Group promoter Harshad Mehta showing semiconductor devices to Team Odisha

Group promoter Harshad Mehta showing semiconductor devices to Team Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: US-based Silicon Power Group has expressed interest in setting up a 150 mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of `1,000 crore. The investment will be made by the group’s Indian subsidiary RiR Power Electronics.

Group promoter Harshad Mehta on Thursday submitted a letter of intent (LoI) to the visiting Odisha delegation led by Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera. Headquartered in the US, Silicon Power is a major technology developer and solutions provider in the design, development, manufacturing and testing of high-power semiconductor devices and utility-applicable systems. A team led by Mehta will visit Odisha within one month to firm up the deal. The company has committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months. 

Earlier on the day, the Odisha delegation gave a presentation highlighting the state’s industrial ecosystem and the incentives offered under different policies, including the new Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy, 2023. 

Silicon Power is a pioneer and leader in medium voltage and sub-cycle switching technology and solutions. Its Indian subsidiary RiR Power Electronics serves customers in a range of fields including industrial, electric utility, railways, renewable energy and defence. 

“The upcoming investment signifies the commitment of the Odisha government to develop a cutting-edge manufacturing and semiconductor ecosystem in the state and aligns with its vision of technology-driven progress. It will bolster the industrial landscape and create significant employment opportunities in the state,” said Behera.

This was the third day of the US visit. On Wednesday, San Francisco-based BayEcotarium had submitted an LoI to help the Odisha government set up a living oceanarium and a sustainable design museum in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silicon Power Group Odisha RiR Power Electronics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp