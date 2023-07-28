VIMSAR gears up with a 15-bed ward to tackle dengue cases

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Given the rising cases of dengue in the state, the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has set up a dedicated 15-bed dengue ward in the hospital to tackle a possible outbreak in the region.

Superintendent of VIMSAR, Lalmohan Nayak said, “The plan to set up a special ward was discussed around a month ago and it was set up recently. The objective is to start the treatment of the emergency dengue patients without any delay.” A nodal officer has been appointed at the ward and all tests related to dengue are also being conducted here at VIMSAR, he added.

Though a significant number of patients are visiting the hospital with dengue symptoms, none has so far tested positive, he said. As of Thursday, there are no patients admitted to the dengue ward, Nayak said, adding, the doctors of the medicine department are advising some patients with dengue-like symptoms to get admitted to the general medicine ward, for observation.

Assistant professor of the Department of Medicine in VIMSAR, Dr. Shankar Ramchandani said, “Apart from dengue, several other viruses can cause illness with similar symptoms. The patients, who show dengue-like symptoms but test negative, are categorized as dengue-like illness cases.”

Dengue, patients suffering from the dengue-like illness also experience headaches, muscle pain, joint pain, fever, bleeding from the nose, and rashes. So, the patients with suspected dengue-like illness are currently being admitted to the general ward of the medicine department. If any of them are confirmed to have dengue, they will be transferred to the dedicated dengue ward for specialized care, he informed.

On the other hand, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is on its toes and has launched a drive to check mosquito breeding. To check the diseases like malaria and dengue, the SMC teams are spraying ML oil in the drains of the city besides using fogging machines in several localities. Moreover, the SMC teams are also visiting tyre godowns in the city to check stagnant water if any, which turns into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

