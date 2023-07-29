4 excise staff injured in liquor mafia attack in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At least four Excise personnel including two women were injured in a brutal attack by liquor mafia during a raid on illicit country liquor breweries in Dalua forest within Khuntuni police limits of Athagarh on Friday. The goons also vandalised four vehicles of the department.

The injured - ASIs Hemant Kumar Mallik and Subhadarshini Sahoo, constable Monalisha Das and driver Krushna Mohan Das - were admitted to hospital for treatment.As per reports, acting on a tip-off, around 35 excise staff from Athagarh office along with a mobile squad of Cuttack district office and a flying squad had gone to the forest to raid the illicit country liquor breweries in five vans.

“The staff had parked the vehicles on the forest road leaving the five drivers, two ASIs and a constable on the spot. They walked for around seven km inside the forest and destroyed 200 to 250 barrels filled with illicit country liquor. In the meantime, the liquor mafia present there attacked them with sharp weapons including swords, sticks and knives,” said deputy superintendent of Excise, Athagarh, Pramod Panda.

While one of the drivers somehow managed to flee with his vehicle, the miscreants vandalised the rest four. On being informed a team from the Khuntuni police station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

“We were not prepared for such a situation as it had never happened before. The liquor mafia have thrown a challenge to us. Stringent action will be initiated against the accused”, said district Excise superintendent Debasis Patel.

