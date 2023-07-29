Home States Odisha

Admin smells a rat, stops sand shipment through Paradip port 

Published: 29th July 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Paradip Port Authority (PPA)

Representational image of Paradip Port Authority (PPA)

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP:  The district administration on Friday stopped export of sand from Paradip port after discrepancies in its sand shipment came to the fore. Sources said a Panama-based vessel anchored at the Paradip port was scheduled to berth in the port harbour on July 29 for shipment of 23,000 tonne of sand. The sand was to be shipped by a transporting agency based in Chennai.

Last month, social activist Achyut Mohanty had sought information regarding the illegal export of sand from the port through Right to Information Act during which the traffic department of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) revealed that the Chennai-based company had exported a total of 41,900 tonne sand on two occasions from December 1, 2022, to April 18, 2023. 

However, no information had yet been provided regarding the export of another 23,000 tonne of sand by the traffic department of PPA. This led to suspicion that the sand may have been smuggled illegally without clearance from the local tehsildar and the administration.  

Mohanty had submitted a memorandum to collector Parul Patwari and Kujang tehsildar Pritiparana Mishra demanding an inquiry into the export of sand to foreign countries in the name of interstate transportation. Sources said it is mandatory to take clearance from the local tehsildar and administration before transporting sand from Paradip port. 

After receiving the allegations, a team led by tehsildar Mishra had a meeting with the PPA officials. Later they reached the port and after due inquiry, cancelled shipment of the said amount of sand until a clearance certificate was provided by PPA authorities. 

Additional district magistrate, Paradip, Lagnajit Rout informed prime facie evidence showed there were irregularities in the export of sand through vessels in Paradip port. “During the inquiry, it was found that huge quantities of sand had been lifted from different sand quarries in Cuttack and Kendrapara districts. However, no sand had yet been lifted from Jagatsinghpur district. We verified ‘Y’ form for lifting of sand but found photocopy of ‘Y’ form. Besides, a few original ‘Y’ forms were found to be illegal,” he added.

He informed that the administration has asked for clearance and documents from tehsildars concerned and collectors for the export of sand. Till then, the shipment of sand through vessels in Paradip port was stopped. 

Paradip Port Trust sources said PPA had no involvement in the matter and the company which transported the sand will have to furnish documents. “Said vessel is now in anchorage area will not be berthed in port without obtaining the documents,” they added.

