Banakalagi deadlock continues

PURI: Uncertainty continues to prevail over conduct of the Trinity’s Banakalagi (facial) as the temple sub-committee on rituals failed to resolve the stand-off between Dattamahapatra servitors and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in its emergency meeting held on Friday.

This is the third consecutive week after Niladri Bije that the Banakalagi ritual of the three deities has not been conducted in Srimandir. The stalemate continues with the Dattamahapatra servitors insisting that the ritual be conducted on Thursdays while the SJTA wants it to be performed on Wednesdays.

Sources said as the talks remained inconclusive, it has been decided to place the matter before the temple managing committee during its meeting scheduled on August 1. SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das appealed to the Dattamahapatra servitors to perform their services to Lord Jagannath.

“The servitors are privileged and fortunate as they have got the opportunity to perform this important service. They should rise above personal self-interest and perform their services to the Trinity,” he said.

