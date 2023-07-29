Home States Odisha

Banakalagi deadlock continues

This is the third consecutive week after Niladri Bije that the Banakalagi ritual of the three deities has not been conducted in Srimandir.

Published: 29th July 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Banakalagi impasse sees no end in Odisha

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PURI:  Uncertainty continues to prevail over conduct of the Trinity’s Banakalagi (facial) as the temple sub-committee on rituals failed to resolve the stand-off between Dattamahapatra servitors and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in its emergency meeting held on Friday.

This is the third consecutive week after Niladri Bije that the Banakalagi ritual of the three deities has not been conducted in Srimandir. The stalemate continues with the Dattamahapatra servitors insisting that the ritual be conducted on Thursdays while the SJTA wants it to be performed on Wednesdays.

Sources said as the talks remained inconclusive, it has been decided to place the matter before the temple managing committee during its meeting scheduled on August 1. SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das appealed to the Dattamahapatra servitors to perform their services to Lord Jagannath. 

“The servitors are privileged and fortunate as they have got the opportunity to perform this important service. They should rise above personal self-interest and perform their services to the Trinity,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Banakalagi ritual
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp