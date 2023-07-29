Home States Odisha

Debar 88 aspirants from OSSC exams: Balasore SP

The SP also sought action from OSSC against the 88 aspirants, who sought unfair means to succeed and became part of the question paper leak deal.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore SP Sagarika Nath on Friday wrote to the Accountant General (AG) of Bihar seeking departmental proceedings against Vishal Kumar Chaurasia, who masterminded the question paper leak of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-conducted JE (mains) examination.

The examination had to be cancelled later. Chaurasia is posted at the rural works department’s advance planning division-II in Patna. Nath also wrote to the district education officers of Kandhamal and Jajpur seeking similar action against two accused, Gobinda Tripathy and Sushant Sahu, who work as teachers in the two districts respectively.

The SP also sought action from OSSC against the 88 aspirants, who sought unfair means to succeed and became part of the question paper leak deal. She suggested that all 88 be restrained from appearing in any of OSSC’s examinations in the future.

The SP said Chaurasia had cleared the highly competitive Central Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC)’s combined graduate level (CGL) examination twice in 2012 and 2013. Investigation revealed that he first worked as a tax assistant in the Income Tax department in Durgapur from mid-2014 to 2016. After clearing the CGL again, he joined as a divisional accountant in the AG’s office in Patna.

