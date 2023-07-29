Half-eaten body of crocodile victim found in Brahmani river 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The half-eaten body of a 56-year-old man, reportedly killed by a saltwater crocodile, was found floating on the Brahmani river here on Friday. Amulya Das of Kulasahi village under Pattamundai block was attacked by the reptile while he was taking a bath in the river on Thursday. The incident took place around 30 km away from the Bhitarkanika national park.

On receiving information, locals and fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation in the evening. Later, Das’ mangled remains were found on the banks of the river. The crocodile had consumed major portions of the body.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitakanika national park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the Forest Department would provide compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the kin of the deceased after due inquiry.

“We have also escalated our awareness campaign by distributing posters, pamphlets and through loudspeakers warning riverside villagers not to venture into the water bodies as they are infested with saltwater crocodiles. Locals have been advised to take baths within the barricaded areas of the rivers,” he added. This is reportedly the fourth death in crocodile attack within the last two months in and around Bhitarkanika.

Reptile netted from pond in Kendrapara village

Panic gripped residents of Vekta village in Kendrapara district after a 6.5 feet long saltwater crocodile was found in a pond of the village on Friday. On getting information, forest officials reached the spot and rescued the reptile. The entire operation took around three hours. Divisional forest officer Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the crocodile was later released into the nearby Patasala River within Bhitarkanika national park. “The reptile hadn’t harmed anyone nor did it sustain injuries while being captured. Forest officials have barricaded many rivers and ponds in and around the national park to prevent crocodiles from attacking anyone,” he informed.

KENDRAPARA: The half-eaten body of a 56-year-old man, reportedly killed by a saltwater crocodile, was found floating on the Brahmani river here on Friday. Amulya Das of Kulasahi village under Pattamundai block was attacked by the reptile while he was taking a bath in the river on Thursday. The incident took place around 30 km away from the Bhitarkanika national park. On receiving information, locals and fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation in the evening. Later, Das’ mangled remains were found on the banks of the river. The crocodile had consumed major portions of the body. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitakanika national park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the Forest Department would provide compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the kin of the deceased after due inquiry. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have also escalated our awareness campaign by distributing posters, pamphlets and through loudspeakers warning riverside villagers not to venture into the water bodies as they are infested with saltwater crocodiles. Locals have been advised to take baths within the barricaded areas of the rivers,” he added. This is reportedly the fourth death in crocodile attack within the last two months in and around Bhitarkanika. Reptile netted from pond in Kendrapara village Panic gripped residents of Vekta village in Kendrapara district after a 6.5 feet long saltwater crocodile was found in a pond of the village on Friday. On getting information, forest officials reached the spot and rescued the reptile. The entire operation took around three hours. Divisional forest officer Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the crocodile was later released into the nearby Patasala River within Bhitarkanika national park. “The reptile hadn’t harmed anyone nor did it sustain injuries while being captured. Forest officials have barricaded many rivers and ponds in and around the national park to prevent crocodiles from attacking anyone,” he informed.