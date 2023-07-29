Home States Odisha

Half-eaten body of crocodile victim found in Brahmani river 

On receiving information, locals and fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation in the evening.

Published: 29th July 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers gather on the banks of Brahmani river | EXPRESS

Villagers gather on the banks of Brahmani river | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The half-eaten body of a 56-year-old man, reportedly killed by a saltwater crocodile, was found floating on the Brahmani river here on Friday. Amulya Das of Kulasahi village under Pattamundai block was attacked by the reptile while he was taking a bath in the river on Thursday. The incident took place around 30 km away from the Bhitarkanika national park. 

On receiving information, locals and fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation in the evening. Later, Das’ mangled remains were found on the banks of the river. The crocodile had consumed major portions of the body. 

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitakanika national park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the Forest Department would provide compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the kin of the deceased after due inquiry. 

“We have also escalated our awareness campaign by distributing posters, pamphlets and through loudspeakers warning riverside villagers not to venture into the water bodies as they are infested with saltwater crocodiles. Locals have been advised to take baths within the barricaded areas of the rivers,” he added. This is reportedly the fourth death in crocodile attack within the last two months in and around Bhitarkanika. 

Reptile netted from pond in Kendrapara village 
Panic gripped residents of Vekta village in Kendrapara district after a 6.5 feet long saltwater crocodile was found in a pond of the village on Friday. On getting information, forest officials reached the spot and rescued the reptile. The entire operation took around three hours. Divisional forest officer Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the crocodile was later released into the nearby Patasala River within Bhitarkanika national park. “The reptile hadn’t harmed anyone nor did it sustain injuries while being captured. Forest officials have barricaded many rivers and ponds in and around the national park to prevent crocodiles from attacking anyone,” he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmani river DFO crocodile attack Bhitarkanika national park
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp