Health officials on toes as dengue cases climb in Odisha

Health department sources said the woman had returned from Bhubaneswar while the other two men of Chikiti and Sheraga blocks had returned from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru respectively.

Published: 29th July 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

BERHAMPUR: The surge in dengue cases across southern districts has put health officials on their toes. With the detection of a patient of Berhampur on Friday, the number of persons affected with dengue within the last two days in the Ganjam district rose to three including a woman.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Uma Mishra said health officials have begun disinfecting the areas where these patients reside. He, however, urged the public to clean the areas with stagnant water. “Special wards at MKCG MCH have also been readied for the dengue patients,” he added.

Similarly, two days back, two more dengue-positive cases were reported from G Udayagiri block in the Kandhamal district. While one patient was a man from Badenaju village another was a woman of Kalinga village.  

