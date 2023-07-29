IIC and lady ASI land in Koraput Vigilance net for taking bribe

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Officials of Koraput Vigilance division on Friday apprehended the IIC and an assistant SI (ASI) of Dasmantpur police station for allegedly accepting Rs 8,000 bribe from a complainant to settle his case on Friday.

The accused are IIC Chandra Bhanu Mohanty and ASI Dipti Hira. The duo has been arrested.

Vigilance sources said a few days back, there was a tiff between two persons in Dasmantpur. Subsequently, both of them went to Dasmantpur police station to file their complaints. IIC Mohanty allegedly asked the complainant to pay Rs 10,000 to settle the case.

Accordingly, the complainant paid Rs 5,000 and promised to pay the rest amount at a later date. Mohanty asked him to pay the amount to ASI Hira. However, the ASI increased the amount and asked the complainant to pay Rs 8,000 following which the latter reported the matter to Vigilance officials. A trap was laid, and the ASI was caught red-handed while she was taking Rs 8,000 bribe from the complainant in Dasmantpur police station.

Vigilance SP Benudhar Nayak said raids are being conducted on the residence and quarters of the duo in Jeypore, Dasmantpur and Angul. “We have arrested the IIC and ASI and will forward them to court after necessary formalities,” Nayak added.

