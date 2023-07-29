Home States Odisha

MoHFW OSD asks AIIMS Bhubaneswar to improve patient care

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An officer on special duty of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Sudhansh Pant on Friday asked AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, to improve patient care and sanitation. 

Pant, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will assume charge of Union Health Secretary after incumbent Rajesh Bhushan superannuates on July 31.  After visiting various state-of-the-art treatment facilities at AIIMS, he advised the authorities to take steps for cutting down waiting periods of patients, proper OPD management, completion of pending projects and increasing overall efficiency.

Pant interacted with patients, held discussions with the faculty and toured various advanced treatment facilities in the hospital. He encouraged the faculty to continue their efforts in acquiring knowledge and skills to benefit patients and contribute to the nation’s healthcare sector.

The OSD also visited Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and Mathasahi sub-centre and health wellness centre in Puri and appreciated the services being provided at the facilities. Later, he reviewed the implementation of various health schemes in Odisha at the Lok Seva Bhavan in the presence of state health secretary Shalini Pandit and other senior officials including AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas, dean Dr PR Mohapatra and in-charge medical superintendent Dr Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy were present.

