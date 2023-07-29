Home States Odisha

Ollywood producers spar over alleged ‘fraud’

A case in this regard was filed in Purighat police station at Cuttack and the matter is also being heard by Orissa High Court. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A scuffle broke out between two factions of producers under the Utkal Cine Chamber of Commerce (UCCC) here on Friday over allegations of financial irregularities and elections.

A section of the producers comprising Rabindra Nath Panda, Gangadhar Reddy, SL Jena, Sanjay Nayak and Jyotiranjan Mohanty had earlier levelled allegations against another faction. A case in this regard was filed in Purighat police station at Cuttack and the matter is also being heard by Orissa High Court. 

The second faction of producers comprising Jugal Debata, Ranjit Rout, Sachikanta Jena, Samaresh Routray, Ajay Routray, Sridhar Martha and Pranaya Jethi organised a press conference on the day where they informed media persons about the ‘false allegations’ levelled against them. 

This is when members of the other faction barged into the venue and protested the holding of such media conference at a time when the matter was pending at the high court. They further said since the passing away of founder of the chamber and noted producer Basant Nayak in 2011, no election has been held to elect office bearers of UCCC.

Besides, they alleged the crores of rupees that were deposited in the bank account of Utkal Cine Chamber of Commerce by the members as membership fees and for other purposes, have also been swindled.
This led to a face-off between the two groups and Saheed Nagar Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. 

Ollywood actress accuses filmmaker of blackmailing her
Bhubaneswar: An Ollywood actress has accused a filmmaker of blackmailing her with pictures of their intimate moments and sharing the same on social media. A case in this regard has been registered by Laxmisagar Police as per directions of local JMFC court. The producer Dayanidhi Dahima has been booked under various sections and other sections of IT Act. 

