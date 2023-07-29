Home States Odisha

Sadhu from West Bengal murdered by roommate in Puri ashram

Sources said Arjun was staying in the ashram for the last couple of months. He used to spend his time by participating in ‘bhajan’ and ‘kirtan’ sessions.

Published: 29th July 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PURI: A sadhu of West Bengal was brutally murdered by his roommate in Gurukrupa Ashram at Loknath road within Baseli Sahi police limits here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Arjun Das (70) of Midnapore in West Bengal. The accused, Rabindra Jena of Aska in Ganjam district, has been arrested.

Sources said Arjun was staying in the ashram for the last couple of months. He used to spend his time by participating in ‘bhajan’ and ‘kirtan’ sessions. The accused was also staying in Arjun’s room for the last two months. 

On the day, Rabindra attacked Arjun without any provocation and battered his head with a wooden stump. The sadhu died on the spot. When other inmates of the ashram raised an alarm, Rabindra attacked one Dayanidhi Das. Surprisingly, the accused did not flee the ashram after committing the crime and stayed put there. 

On being informed, Baseli Sahi police rushed to the ashram and arrested Rabindra. Additional SP (ASP) Susil Mishra said ashram in-charge Krushna Chandra was absent when the incident took place. Dayanidhi sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

Arjun, Rabindra and Dayanidhi were staying in one room. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The ASP said police sent the deceased’s body to the hospital for autopsy and registered a murder case in this connection. The wooden stump used in the crime has been seized and further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal sadhu murder
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp