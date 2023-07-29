Sadhu from West Bengal murdered by roommate in Puri ashram

By Express News Service

PURI: A sadhu of West Bengal was brutally murdered by his roommate in Gurukrupa Ashram at Loknath road within Baseli Sahi police limits here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Arjun Das (70) of Midnapore in West Bengal. The accused, Rabindra Jena of Aska in Ganjam district, has been arrested.

Sources said Arjun was staying in the ashram for the last couple of months. He used to spend his time by participating in ‘bhajan’ and ‘kirtan’ sessions. The accused was also staying in Arjun’s room for the last two months.

On the day, Rabindra attacked Arjun without any provocation and battered his head with a wooden stump. The sadhu died on the spot. When other inmates of the ashram raised an alarm, Rabindra attacked one Dayanidhi Das. Surprisingly, the accused did not flee the ashram after committing the crime and stayed put there.

On being informed, Baseli Sahi police rushed to the ashram and arrested Rabindra. Additional SP (ASP) Susil Mishra said ashram in-charge Krushna Chandra was absent when the incident took place. Dayanidhi sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

Arjun, Rabindra and Dayanidhi were staying in one room. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The ASP said police sent the deceased’s body to the hospital for autopsy and registered a murder case in this connection. The wooden stump used in the crime has been seized and further investigation is underway.

