US firm to invest Rs 4,360 crore in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another impetus for the semiconductor sector, Global HDI PCB Manufacturing Inc, US has proposed to invest Rs 4,360 crore (530 million USD) in Odisha over a period of seven years.

Promoter of the company PR Patel on Friday submitted his investment intent to the visiting Odisha delegation to the US to set up an HDI PCB manufacturing facility in the state.

Members of Team Odisha

interacting with industry leaders

in the US | Express

HDI PCBs are a type of printed circuit Board (PCB) that offers a higher wiring density per unit area compared to traditional circuit boards and are particularly useful in complex, high-performance products that require high-frequency signal transmission.

An estimated 3,500 jobs would be generated through the investment along with ancillary benefits such as the strengthening and development of a semiconductor ecosystem. Patel’s team will soon visit the state for site inspection. On the fourth day of the visit, the delegation led by Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera held one-to-one interaction with top Silicon Valley industry leaders from various fields like IT, semiconductor design and automation, professional services, AI/ML and 5G.

The delegation interacted with IT giant Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) CEO Ravi Kumar, Integreon CEO Subroto Mukerji and CEO cum co-founder of Celona.io Rajeev Shah and showcased the advantages of Odisha for a possible footprint for both the MNCs in the state. The team received a letter of intent from Integreon for setting up of its offshore development centre of 500 persons capacity in Odisha to offer AI/ML derived business insights to clients.

As per discussions, the Odisha government will facilitate joint research projects between Celona and top Odisha institutions in the fields of 5G and Industry 4.0 and also help the company establish a CoE in Bhubaneswar.

CEO of eFabless Corporation Michael Wishart and CEO of digital services provider iOPEX Shiva Ramani will soon submit proposals for collaboration in potential areas. In order to accelerate semiconductor learning from high school to university, eFabless plans to start a six-week programme in the state to provide an end-to-end learning experience in semiconductor design and fabrication.

Later, during an event hosted by the Consulate General of India, San Francisco, the team Odisha interacted with over 50 leading executives of the Silicon Valley. The team included development commissioner Anu Garg, 5T secretary VK Pandian, IT secretary Manoj Mishra and Sports secretary Vineel Krishna.

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another impetus for the semiconductor sector, Global HDI PCB Manufacturing Inc, US has proposed to invest Rs 4,360 crore (530 million USD) in Odisha over a period of seven years. Promoter of the company PR Patel on Friday submitted his investment intent to the visiting Odisha delegation to the US to set up an HDI PCB manufacturing facility in the state. Members of Team Odisha interacting with industry leaders in the US | ExpressHDI PCBs are a type of printed circuit Board (PCB) that offers a higher wiring density per unit area compared to traditional circuit boards and are particularly useful in complex, high-performance products that require high-frequency signal transmission. An estimated 3,500 jobs would be generated through the investment along with ancillary benefits such as the strengthening and development of a semiconductor ecosystem. Patel’s team will soon visit the state for site inspection. On the fourth day of the visit, the delegation led by Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera held one-to-one interaction with top Silicon Valley industry leaders from various fields like IT, semiconductor design and automation, professional services, AI/ML and 5G.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The delegation interacted with IT giant Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) CEO Ravi Kumar, Integreon CEO Subroto Mukerji and CEO cum co-founder of Celona.io Rajeev Shah and showcased the advantages of Odisha for a possible footprint for both the MNCs in the state. The team received a letter of intent from Integreon for setting up of its offshore development centre of 500 persons capacity in Odisha to offer AI/ML derived business insights to clients. As per discussions, the Odisha government will facilitate joint research projects between Celona and top Odisha institutions in the fields of 5G and Industry 4.0 and also help the company establish a CoE in Bhubaneswar. CEO of eFabless Corporation Michael Wishart and CEO of digital services provider iOPEX Shiva Ramani will soon submit proposals for collaboration in potential areas. In order to accelerate semiconductor learning from high school to university, eFabless plans to start a six-week programme in the state to provide an end-to-end learning experience in semiconductor design and fabrication. Later, during an event hosted by the Consulate General of India, San Francisco, the team Odisha interacted with over 50 leading executives of the Silicon Valley. The team included development commissioner Anu Garg, 5T secretary VK Pandian, IT secretary Manoj Mishra and Sports secretary Vineel Krishna.