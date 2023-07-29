Home States Odisha

With govt patronage non-Odias are on a land buying spree in capital: MP Aparajita Sarangi

The MP told media persons she had visited Chandaka area to find where land had been purchased after receiving complaints regarding the same from locals. 

Published: 29th July 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday accused the state government of giving patronage to non-Odias in buying land in and around the state capital. She alleged a non-Odia woman had purchased huge patches of land in different parts of the city with support from the high and mighty.

“People in my constituency have told me there is a continuous effort to buy more and more land with government patronage. It is time we prevented non-Odias to buy our land using money earned from Odisha’s mines and minerals,” she alleged. Sarangi also questioned if large volume of land in small patches are bought over with support from high and mighty, where will Odisha farmers go.

The MP told media persons she had visited Chandaka area to find where land had been purchased after receiving complaints regarding the same from locals.  “They complained that their land have been taken away. Non-Odia people are buying small patches of land from  Odia people by using force,” she alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp