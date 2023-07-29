With govt patronage non-Odias are on a land buying spree in capital: MP Aparajita Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday accused the state government of giving patronage to non-Odias in buying land in and around the state capital. She alleged a non-Odia woman had purchased huge patches of land in different parts of the city with support from the high and mighty.

“People in my constituency have told me there is a continuous effort to buy more and more land with government patronage. It is time we prevented non-Odias to buy our land using money earned from Odisha’s mines and minerals,” she alleged. Sarangi also questioned if large volume of land in small patches are bought over with support from high and mighty, where will Odisha farmers go.

The MP told media persons she had visited Chandaka area to find where land had been purchased after receiving complaints regarding the same from locals. “They complained that their land have been taken away. Non-Odia people are buying small patches of land from Odia people by using force,” she alleged.

