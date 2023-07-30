BJP’s war within hits Manmohan Samal’s poll preparation in Odisha

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when BJD is busy devising strategies to fight anti-incumbency and retain power for a record sixth time in a row in the state, the BJP is fighting a different war. It is not to wrest power from the regional party but to weaken opponents within the party. Groupism within BJP has become more acute after the appointment of Manmohan Samal as the state unit president on March 23. Samal has been unable to form his own team even after four months of being given the new assignment and this has sent a message among cadres that there is another power centre that has control of the party’s affairs.

Amid elections buzz, leaders aspiring for party tickets and organisational posts are confused about where to lobby and which camp to side with to fulfil their objectives.”The BJP is now passing through a situation where no one is ready to accept or believe others in the party. Organisational structures have started crumbling as complete disharmony prevails in the party. While party workers are not ready to listen to incumbent functionaries at district and state level, groupism has spread to districts and mandals amid struggle for power”, said a senior leader of the party.

With no signs of reshuffle in the Union cabinet, the minor rejig in the central office-bearers of the BJP in which no new face from Odisha found a place brought no cheer to a demoralised majority in the state unit.

“Enough is enough. The shadow fight with the BJD must stop. A complete overhaul of the state organisation of the party and a clear command to take on the BJD in the next elections is the earnest desire of almost all party workers of the state,” said another senior leader who blamed the central leadership for the current mess in the state unit.

The general feeling within the BJP is that the party is being sacrificed at the altar of ego and vested interests of a few who believe in politics of compromise to stay relevant. “Samal is no different. He has started playing the politics of groupism. He has not done anything in the last four months to bring all factions to a common platform. Several senior leaders like Bijay Mohapatra and Prakash Mishra are not seen in any party forum,” rued another leader adding, only tall claims of forming the next government is not enough. Rather Samal must walk the talk.

