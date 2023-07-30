Home States Odisha

Minors in Odisha rescued after fleeing torture from school staff

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Two minor students of a residential school in Arein village reportedly ran away from the institution on Saturday after allegedly being tortured by the school staff.  

Later, Charampa Outpost police rescued them from the national highway, five km away from Charampa. The minors, a boy of class III and another girl of class IV, students of Aurobindo Integral School at Arein village within Bhadrak Town police limits alleged that apart from being tortured, they weren’t provided with food regularly.

On getting information from locals, police rescued them from the NH. School secretary Sunil Pattnaik said they had been searching for the kids since morning. “However, I had no knowledge about the alleged torture meted out to them,” he added.

Concerning the issue, district collector Siddeshwar Baliram Bondra directed the child development project officer (CDPO) to visit the school and take stock of the situation. An investigation is underway, said police.

