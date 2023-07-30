Odisha government seeks Capital station plan from ECoR

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has directed East Coast Railway (ECoR) to submit the integrated redevelopment plan of the Bhubaneswar railway station and the proposed road network design to the departments concerned and the regulatory authorities for approval.

ECoR has been asked to furnish the railway station redevelopment drawings with a road network to the Commerce and Transport department to examine the integration of traffic movement from the proposed nearby metro rail station with the Bhubaneswar railway station and communicate their observation to the railways as early as possible. Similarly, the railway zone will have to submit the proposed road network drawings to the Works department for scrutiny and approval to ensure the roads to be built are designed for smooth traffic movement in the Master Canteen area with proper access to the railway station.

After a recent high-level review of the integrated redevelopment of the Bhubaneswar railway station by chief secretary PK Jena, ECoR has been asked to share the redevelopment plan, which has already been approved by the railways to Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). “After the plan is submitted, the vice chairman of BDA will examine the requirement of any additional approval to be obtained. BDA has also been asked to finalise the parking plan on their land at Master Canteen Square in consultation with the railways along with an additional drain for diverting rainwater to nearby main drain,” said a senior official.

The foundation stone of the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station proposed to be a world-class infrastructure at a cost of over Rs 300 crore was laid in December last year and the project has been planned to be completed by November 2024. Railways had sought the support of the state government for parking space and road network for which plans need to be finalised as BDA land is required for the city bus stand and parking of other vehicles.

Since the state government is planning the construction of a metro railway in Bhubaneswar, the chief secretary asked the railways to share the drawings and parking plan so that better integration can be achieved.

Initially planned in 2016, the project was to be taken up as a joint venture by BDA and ECoR at a cost of Rs 910 crore. However, ECoR had to exit from the MoU signed with the state government in 2019 owing to an inordinate delay in giving shape to the project.

