Home States Odisha

Odisha showcases its Buddhist sites to woo Vietnam tourists

This was the Tourism department’s third roadshow as a part of its international tourism promotional campaign.

Published: 30th July 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha tourism, tourism

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state Tourism department invited tour and travel operators from Vietnam to explore Odisha’s diverse tourism products, particularly the Buddhist circuit, at a roadshow in Hanoi on Saturday.

Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav drew parallels between the cultures of both regions owing to the ancient maritime trade connection between Kalinga (erstwhile Odisha) and Champa (ancient Southern Vietnam). “This roadshow is a platform for industry stakeholders in Vietnam to network with tourism industry stakeholders from Odisha,” he said.

This was the Tourism Department’s third roadshow as a part of its international tourism promotional campaign. Over 130 tour and travel operators from Vietnam attended. Chairman of the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam Indronil Sengupta said this roadshow will foster collaborations between Odisha and Vietnamese stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Chairperson of Hanoi Vietnam India Friendship Association Phan Lan Tu and first secretary (Consular), Embassy of India at Vietnam Rachna Srivastav appealed to the Vietnamese tour operators to develop and curate special packages for Vietnamese travellers to explore the Buddhist sites of Odisha.

Swosti Group CMD JK Mohanty led a special panel discussion on tourism potential in Odisha which boasted of panellists from various domains representing MICE, luxury cruises and houseboats, heritage palaces and hospitality and destination management companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddhist site Tourism department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp