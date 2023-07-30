Odisha showcases its Buddhist sites to woo Vietnam tourists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state Tourism department invited tour and travel operators from Vietnam to explore Odisha’s diverse tourism products, particularly the Buddhist circuit, at a roadshow in Hanoi on Saturday.

Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav drew parallels between the cultures of both regions owing to the ancient maritime trade connection between Kalinga (erstwhile Odisha) and Champa (ancient Southern Vietnam). “This roadshow is a platform for industry stakeholders in Vietnam to network with tourism industry stakeholders from Odisha,” he said.

This was the Tourism Department’s third roadshow as a part of its international tourism promotional campaign. Over 130 tour and travel operators from Vietnam attended. Chairman of the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam Indronil Sengupta said this roadshow will foster collaborations between Odisha and Vietnamese stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Chairperson of Hanoi Vietnam India Friendship Association Phan Lan Tu and first secretary (Consular), Embassy of India at Vietnam Rachna Srivastav appealed to the Vietnamese tour operators to develop and curate special packages for Vietnamese travellers to explore the Buddhist sites of Odisha.

Swosti Group CMD JK Mohanty led a special panel discussion on tourism potential in Odisha which boasted of panellists from various domains representing MICE, luxury cruises and houseboats, heritage palaces and hospitality and destination management companies.

