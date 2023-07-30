Home States Odisha

Rains cut off 31 villages in Kandhamal, Gajapati of Odisha

The repair works underway on a road in Gosani block I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Normal life has come to a standstill in as many as 31 villages of Gajapati and Kandhamal districts following low pressure-induced rain in the areas since Friday. Sources said around 25 villages in Kandhamal and six villages in Gajapati district have been cut off from the rest of the world as approach roads to these areas have submerged under rainwater.

In Kandhamal, the Gochhapada-Salaguda road near Gadipadar village under the Phiringia block was completely washed away after a creek located in the area inflated due to incessant rains. As a result, road connectivity in around 15 villages in the block has been snapped. Villagers of Katramal, Sigadi, Surakan, Kanapa, Baraputuli, Adising and Sagada among others are the worst affected as they have been confined to their homes due to waterlogging.

Sources said a small bridge constructed over a nullah served as a connecting link among the villages but the approach roads to the bridge on both sides have submerged under rainwater. Locals complained that even emergency services failed to reach them as vehicular movement is disrupted. They demanded the district administration repair the roads at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in Gajapati district, communication has been impeded in three villages of Mohana block and many villages of Gosani block since a temporary wooden bridge over the Harabhangi river in the area has been washed away due to rain.

An official of the Rural Development (RD) department said repair works of the road connecting to Biju Setu in Gosani block connecting Kerandi and Dalimbapur have been taken up on war footing. “The work is likely to be completed by Sunday and will be open for use if it doesn’t rain anymore,” he added.

